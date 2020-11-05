Support Journalism

Dr. Ervin Yen, a former Oklahoma City state senator who lost his re-election bid in a 2018 primary, has filed a campaign committee with the state Ethics Commission to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 Republican primary.

Yen, who did not return a phone call before the publication of this post, is an anesthesiologist. After his 2014 election, he was the first physician sworn into the Oklahoma State Senate in more than 50 years.

But Yen’s medical opinions proved unpopular among some influential grassroots groups, including parents who oppose vaccine mandates and people who oppose narrow restrictions on what type of patient can qualify for medical marijuana.

Yen clashed with both groups in 2018, and he failed to crack 40 percent of the vote against Joe Howell in the 2018 GOP primary for Senate District 40. Howell ultimately lost to Sen. Carri Hicks (D-OKC) in November 2018.

Election Day filing

The Oklahoma Ethics Commission website notes that Yen filed his gubernatorial campaign committee on Nov. 3, the day of the 2020 general election. It was amended the next day.

Yen is listed as the chairperson and treasurer of his committee. Toni Garrison, a Tulsa-area accountant, is listed as deputy treasurer.

Speculation about who might challenge Stitt in a Republican primary has been rampant since the governor’s attempt at renegotiating state gambling compacts grew sour in 2019. Political insiders have suggested that a viable challenger to Stitt might receive substantial donations from tribal members, as well as support from third-party groups that might be boosted by tribal money.

Whether Yen becomes that candidate remains to be seen, but his status as a physician could also offer him authority to question the governor’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During his time in the State Senate, Yen served as chairman of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, a position that gave him influence on major health policy decisions considered by the Legislature.

Yen appears to have moved more than $159,000 in “surplus funds” from his now-terminated SD 40 campaign committee to his new gubernatorial committee.

(Update: This post was updated at 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, to include additional information.)