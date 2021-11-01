Support Journalism

Claremore Mayor William Flanagan has resigned from his position on the State Board of Education owing to health complications. Gov. Kevin Stitt is charged with appointing Flanagan’s replacement.

Nuria Martinez-Keel of The Oklahoman first reported Flanagan’s departure late Monday afternoon. On Oct. 19, Flanagan informed state officials of his decision to resign, effective Sunday, Oct. 31. Flanagan did not attend the board’s most recent meeting Oct. 28. His term was set to expire in 2023.

“It’s with mixed emotions I feel the need to resign my duties as a member of the State Board of Education. As you know, my serious health issues are dictating this decision,” Flanagan said in a statement through his family. “I’ve been honored to serve as a member of the State Board of Education the past several years and together feel we’ve accomplished much for Oklahoma education and the success of our students. I will miss the valued relationships I’ve developed over the years with fellow board members and State Board of Education staff and look forward to seeing the board’s continued success.”

Flanagan was appointed to the state board by former Gov. Mary Fallin in 2015 and was re-appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019. He was the only state board member under the Fallin administration to be re-appointed by Stitt.

Flanagan has served as Claremore Mayor since 2014 and was re-elected in 2019. He is a retired certified public accountant and personal financial specialist. He owned and operated a public accounting firm for 35 years. Known as “Bill,” Flanagan has also served on the Claremore City Council, Claremore Park Board and as president of the Hope Harbor Children’s Home Board of Directors.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister provided a statement late Monday afternoon calling Flanagan a tremendous member of the state board and a joy to work with.

“The work of the board has benefitted greatly from Bill’s expertise as a CPA and attention to detail — but most of all, he has been guided throughout by his commitment to giving all students the opportunity for a high-quality education,” Hofmeister’s statement reads. “I know I speak for the entire board in saying our prayers are with Bill and his family during this difficult time. Mayor Flanagan is a true servant who reflects the very best of our state.”