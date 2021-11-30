Support Journalism

Through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, NonDoc will be accepting applications for a pair of paid editorial internship positions for college-aged individuals living in Oklahoma. Internships allow for aspiring journalists to sharpen their writing and reporting skills in a professional newsroom environment.

Interns will be entrusted with important assignments and tasked with a variety of journalistic duties, including event coverage, feature stories, profiles, election previews and more. With Oklahoma’s 2022 election cycle taking center stage next summer, there will be no shortage of opportunities for incoming interns interested in civic and political journalism.

During my internship at NonDoc — which started in May and has been extended through December — I have been able to cover a variety of stories, including the aftereffects of the McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling, tribal elections and a murder trial. I have been able to add several new clips to my portfolio, make valuable new connections and establish important relationships with sources, while having the opportunity to learn about the nuances of the journalism industry from NonDoc staff.

I found that NonDoc’s small newsroom offered an efficient learning environment, which benefited me greatly. Getting thorough feedback and support from editors has allowed me to become a better journalist and to get comfortable learning about new beats and taking on new assignments — which is the main purpose of accepting an internship in the first place.

How to apply for NonDoc’s 2022 summer internships

Our 2022 summer internship program is being supported by the Inasmuch Foundation, which funds journalism and social service efforts in an effort to enrich the quality of life, lessen suffering and strengthen organizations to benefit people and communities.

Our internship efforts are also supported by sponsors of our Sustainable Journalism Foundation, including Home Creations, Fowler Automotive Group and the Oklahoma Hospital Association. Those entities support our independent journalism efforts and value us having the workforce necessary to operate a modern newsroom.

If you are a college-aged journalist who will be living in the state of Oklahoma for the summer of 2022, the following information will help you apply for NonDoc’s two editorial internship positions.

Positions: Editorial Internship — two openings

Pay: Internship stipend.

Job duties: General reporting related to the 2022 election cycle and other civic matters. Interns will also gain experience writing commentary, using online publishing software and holding public events.

To apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter, a résumé and two samples of journalistic work to info@nondoc.com. Please put your name and “internship application” in the subject line of the email.

Application deadline: 11:59 p.m., Monday, Jan. 3.

Start date: Middle of May 2022.

End date: Mid-to-late August 2022.