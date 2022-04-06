Support Journalism

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed financial and petroleum executive Cary Baetz to the Board of Regents of the Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical Colleges, which governs Oklahoma State University, Langston University, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Conners State College and Panhandle State University.

“Simply put, Cary Baetz gets things done,” Stitt said a press release announcing the nomination. “He is passionate about Oklahoma State University and his strategic executive experience will be very valuable as we make sure OSU students are obtaining the skills and degrees they need to succeed in the workforce.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Baetz has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Berry Petroleum out of the Dallas-Ft. Worth area since 2017. He also serves on the company’s board of directors.

From 2012 to 2017, Baetz worked as the chief financial officer and treasurer for Seventy Seven Energy, formerly known as Chesapeake Oilfield Operating Company.

Baetz graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1986 with a degree in accounting and finance, and he went onto get his master’s in finance from the University of Arkansas in 1988.

“I’m both honored and thankful for this opportunity that Gov. Stitt has afforded me to serve my alma mater,” Baetz said in the press release. “I look forward to working with [OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum], her team and my fellow regents in continuing Oklahoma State University’s mission to promote learning, to advancing knowledge, to enriching lives and to simulating economic development.”

Baetz’s wife, Treca, sits on the OSU Foundation Board of Governors, OSU Alumni Association Board of Directors and OSU Alumni Associate Leadership Council. They live in Oklahoma City with their two children.

Baetz’s nomination will require approval from the Oklahoma State Senate, which will have dozens of executive nominations to consider and confirm before the Legislature adjourns in May.

Stitt graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1996.