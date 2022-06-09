Support Journalism

Four Republicans and two Democrats are running in the June 28 primary election for state Senate District 28, where incumbent Sen. Zack Taylor decided not to seek reelection.

Senate District 28 includes all of Lincoln and Seminole counties, as well as the northeastern part of Pottawatomie County, the northeastern part of Oklahoma County and the southeastern part of Logan County.

The district’s mix of urban and rural areas is reflected in the slate of candidates, which includes ranchers, the owner of a plumbing company and a food truck operator.

If none of the Republican candidates wins a majority of votes in the June 28 primary, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff on Aug. 23. The winners of the Republican and Democratic primaries will face each other in the general election on Nov. 8.

The following overview of the primary candidates is derived from publicly available information, and candidates are presented in alphabetical order.

Republican Candidates

Grant Green (R)

Age: 53

Town: Wellston

Background: Green is the former owner of Green Propane, which he sold in 2020, according to his campaign Facebook page. His website also calls him a farmer, rancher and hunter.

Platform: On his website, Green says he is running because of a number of cultural issues, though he does not go into specific detail about his platform. He says that he wants to protect the “rural way of life” and “stop the woke mob.” He also says that he supports the Second Amendment and calls himself a “Trump conservative.”

Links: Website | Facebook

Jeff McCommas (R)

Age: 56

Town: Chandler

Background: McCommas graduated from Chandler High School. He owns McCommas Construction and McCommas Ranch.

Platform: McCommas only has a Facebook page dedicated to his campaign. On it, he does not outline a specific platform but says that the state needs to address “education, tax reform, and local agriculture.”

Links: Facebook

Jamey Mullin (R)

Age: 50

Town: Arcadia

Background: Mullin is a small-business owner. He and his wife founded Hi-Tech Plumbing and Leak Detect in 2001 and he is a co-owner of ServiceMaster by Eagle Eye, a disaster restoration company in north Oklahoma City. He is a vice president of the Board of Directors of the Edmond Chamber of Commerce. He is also the brother of U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who currently represents Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District and is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe. Jamey Mullin was the registered chairman for his brother’s 2010 campaign committee for labor commissioner, although his brother ultimately did not run for the office.

Platform: Other than identifying himself as a conservative, Mullin includes only a few details about his platform on his website and Facebook page. He says on his website that he wants to improve infrastructure and rural broadband access. In a Facebook post announcing his candidacy, Mullin also said that he will support the police.

Links: Website | Facebook

Robert Trimble (R)

Age: 55

Town: Shawnee

Background: According to his website, Trimble served in the Texas Army National Guard from 1988 to 1990 and from 1994 to 2008. From 1990 to 1994, he served in the Army. Currently, Trimble owns two Amish-made furniture stores, one in Norman and one in Springdale, Arkansas.

Platform: Trimble says on his website that he wants better roads, lower taxes and better education. He is also pro-life and supportive of the Second Amendment. Trimble does not list any other specific platform points on his website, and he does not appear to have a social media presence for his campaign.

Links: Website

Democratic Candidates

Karen Rackley (D)

Age: 52

Town: Chandler

Background: Rackley is a nurse practitioner. Currently, she works as a family nurse practitioner for CoreCivic, a national private prison company, according to her LinkedIn profile. On her Facebook page, she says she graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in nursing and then got a doctorate of nursing practice degree from Oklahoma City University.

Platform: Rackley only has a Facebook account dedicated to her campaign. On it, she does not indicate any kind of policy platform. She only says that she feels called to serve because she does not believe current legislators represent her community. In a few posts and replies on her Facebook account, Rackley indicates that she wants to try to lower the cost of health care and that she supports congressional term limits.

Links: Facebook

Tony Wilson (D)

Age: 50

Town: Chandler

Background: Wilson owns and operates Tone’s United Nation Pizza food truck. According to his campaign website, he is a lifelong Chandler resident and former sheriff’s reserve deputy. He graduated from Chandler High School and studied political science at the University of Central Oklahoma, according to his personal Facebook account.

Platform: On his website, Wilson says that his three main issues are education, law enforcement and tribal relations. Wilson opposes school vouchers, wants to protect police funding and says the state should have a “strong working relationship” with tribal nations.

Links: Website | Facebook