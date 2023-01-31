Both candidates seeking to represent Ward 6 on the OKC City Council have agreed to take part in a debate hosted by NonDoc.

The debate between incumbent Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon and challenger Marek Cornett is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at The Yale Theater, 227 SW 25th St. The debate is free and open to the public, with a cash bar available for attendees.

NonDoc will stream the debate on Facebook and YouTube, with Tres Savage serving as moderator. All questions will be written and asked by professional journalists, with The Oklahoman serving as a partner to provide fact-checking efforts as necessary in the days following the debate. Although another media outlet initially agreed to be the streaming partner for this debate, details of that potential partnership remain in negotiation. This post will be updated if additional media partners are added.

The Oklahoma chapter of the Urban Land Institute is the presenting sponsor for NonDoc’s 2023 municipal election debate series. ULI is a membership-based organization focused on shaping the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide.

Voters in Oklahoma City wards 2, 5, 6 and 8 will head to the polls Tuesday, Feb. 14, for the city’s primary election.

NonDoc is also partnering hosting an OKC Ward 5 debate at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2.

More about Ward 6 and its candidates

Ward 6 extends from Portland Avenue to the west and to Shields Avenue on its eastern border. It also includes Automobile Alley and Film Row within its boundaries.

JoBeth Hamon, 32, has made development of pedestrian infrastructure and affordable housing her biggest priorities since her election in 2019. She currently works for a nonprofit focusing on mental health.

Marek Cornett, 39, is making her first run for office. She owns and operates a small business focusing on digital marketing. She volunteers for several OKC nonprofits and is the daughter-in-law of former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett.