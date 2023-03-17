Support Journalism

Both candidates seeking the open Ward 1 seat on the Edmond City Council have agreed to participate in a debate hosted by NonDoc.

The Downtown Showdown between candidates Ashley Bradley and Tom Robins has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, in the auditorium of the University of Central Oklahoma’s Liberal Arts Building. The debate is free and open to the public.

EPS District 3 forum An Edmond Public Schools District 3 forum hosted by the Edmond PLAC is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at Sequoyah Middle School. NonDoc reporters will moderate. (Only registered voters within the District 3 boundaries are eligible to vote in this election on April 4.)

NonDoc will stream the debate on Facebook and YouTube, with Tres Savage and Joe Tomlinson serving as moderators. All questions will be written and asked by professional journalists, and the debate is free and open to the public.

The Oklahoma chapter of the Urban Land Institute is the presenting sponsor for NonDoc’s 2023 municipal election debate series. ULI is a membership-based organization focused on shaping the future of the built environment for transformative impact in communities worldwide.

Edmond’s mayoral, Ward 1 and Ward 2 elections will be decided Tuesday, April 4. Edmond residents from all wards are allowed to vote in each of the municipality’s general elections.

Ashley Bradley, Tom Robins seek open Ward 1 seat

Ashley Bradley, 38, is a senior engineering technician at Gulfport Energy Corporation. She previously worked as an engineering technician from November 2014 to December 2018. She also held several different positions at HighMount Exploration and Production, according to her LinkedIn.

Tom Robins, 42, is the founder and president of Solid Foundation Consulting and Oklahoma Innovation and Technology. Prior to founding Solid Foundation Consulting in 2018, Robins served as Oklahoma’s deputy secretary of energy from 2016 to 2018. He also worked as the manager of government affairs for Chesapeake Energy from April 2011 to October 2015.

The Ward 1 seat is being vacated by Edmond City Councilman David Chapman. He was elected to the post in April 2019.

Like mayoral candidate Shellem, Ward 2 candidate Rau declines debate invitation

Mayoral candidate Brian Shellem previously declined an invitation to participate in a debate against incumbent Mayor Darrell Davis.

Similarly, NonDoc asked both Ward 2 candidates for the Edmond City Council if they would participate in a debate. Barry Moore accepted, but Judy Rau declined.

“After careful consideration and with a strategy from the very beginning to not run a negative campaign, I choose not to participate in that type of platform,” Rau said in a statement. “Both Barry Moore and I each have our own unique qualities that would serve Edmond very well! I wish Barry Moore the best in his campaign!”

Rau added that she would be willing to discuss her positions and platform with any Edmond resident. Moore, who serves as the chairman of the Edmond Planning Commission, had accepted the invitation.

“I was looking forward to a robust discussion at the proposed NonDoc debate,” Moore said in a statement. “Like I have since the beginning of my campaign, I am available to answer questions and discuss important issues with voters throughout our city, and if I’m blessed to be elected, I will always have an open door policy and be 100 percent accountable to the great citizens of Edmond.”