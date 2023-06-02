Stitt lets budget bills become law without his signature

Support Journalism

Gov. Kevin Stitt has allowed the Oklahoma Legislature’s budget bills become law without his signature. Although he released a statement outlining frustrations with how much money lawmakers appropriated, Stitt’s decision stands somewhat in contrast to his prior vetoes of budgets sent to him by lawmakers.

In his statement, Stitt opened by referencing the general appropriations bill sending money to dozens of state agencies.

“Through House Bill 1004X, the Legislature has spent 12.96 billion dollars in taxpayer money. The problem is that the Legislature has relied upon one-time revenue to support recurring expenditures that exceed recurring revenues by roughly $220 million,” Stitt said. “They have also drawn down the state’s savings from about $6.2 billion to $4.2 billion. Because this approach is neither sustainable nor fiscally wise, I have not signed House Bill 1004X. Nevertheless, subject to objections to the unique process by which the bill made its way to my desk, the bill will become law without signature.”

Earlier in the week, Stitt vetoed a pair of bills sent to him by lawmakers that attempt to extend state-tribal compacts on tobacco taxes and motor vehicle registration:

HB 1005X extends state compacts with tribal nations regarding motor vehicle registration fees through Dec. 31, 2024;

SB 26X extends state compacts with tribal nations regarding tobacco taxes through Dec. 31, 2024. A prior effort to extend the compacts until January 2028 did not receive a Senate committee hearing.

Stitt expressed concerns that lawmakers were “circumventing” his authority to negotiate compacts with sovereign tribal nations. Tribal leaders, in response, criticized Stitt for having “personal hostility” toward tribes.

“Significant majorities in both chambers of the Legislature voted to extend tobacco and vehicle compacts for one year because they provide important, ongoing benefits for the people of Oklahoma,” said Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton. “By vetoing these bills, Gov. Stitt has once again put his personal hostility to tribal sovereignty ahead of what is good for the state and what is good for the tribes. We hope the Legislature will return as expected in June and will override these vetoes to show their continuing support for positive, cooperative relations between the state and tribes.”

Budget bills signed by the governor

With the exception of a major education deal approved earlier in May, lawmakers passed the bulk of their budget in a concurrent special session called to ensure they would have enough time to consider overriding any of the governor’s potential vetoes. Lawmakers have tentatively set a date of Monday, June 12, for returning. The pair of tribal compact bills vetoed by Stitt passed both chambers with the supermajorities that would be necessary to push them into law despite the governor’s objections.

Despite Stitt’s stated affinity for tax reductions, he also let a pair of tax cut bills become law without his signature. The bills are estimated to have a nearly $70 million impact on future revenues:

HB 1040X, which modifies a tax bracket for joint filers in an effort not to have a “penalty” for marriage. The change is estimated to reduce state collections by about $14.7 million annually;

HB 1039X, which eliminates the state franchise tax on businesses starting in the 2024 tax year. The move is estimated to reduce state revenues and save businesses about $55 million annually.

Stitt has floated the notion of calling a different special session to encourage lawmakers to pass tax cuts he has championed over the past two years. Stitt called such a special session for tax cuts last summer while running for reelection, but the Senate declined to hear the bills advanced by the House.

“I’m considering calling people back for another special session to get a tax cut done,” Stitt said during a May 26 press conference. “The fact we were not able to get that done to me is just unbelievable.”

Later that day, a pair of bills in the Legislature’s budget package failed passage in the Senate. HB 1022X, to create a new “judicial performance evaluation” process, failed 15-29, and HB 1026X, to raise statewide official pay following the next election, failed 13-31.

In response to the Senate’s votes, House members chose not to hear three bills that same day:

SB 11 to turn the Tourism and Recreation Commission back into a governing body;

SB 22 to establish a fund and rules for the Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture to receive $18 million contingent on matched fundraising; and

SB 27 to direct $12.5 million to the County Community Safety Investment Fund, which was created to reallocate criminal justice reform savings to community mental health efforts in line with State Question 781.

“SB 22X and SB 27X were part of the budget deal, along with HB 1022X and HB 1026X that [the Senate] failed,” said House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) after adjournment May 26. “We’re waiting on the Senate to uphold their end of the budget deal.”

Asked his reaction to the Senate voting down the two bills, Wallace said, “It’s par for the Senate.”

“They didn’t hear all the bills last year as well. This year they kill two bills, capture them and don’t bring them back up,” Wallace said. “It is interesting to me that this week the Senate wanted to (…) extend special session to June 30 but still come in on June 12. I think I’m starting to understand why.”

Asked if he had any comment about how the budget bills were handled, Senate Appropriations and Budget Chairman Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) spoke in general terms.

“All in all, I believe that it is a good year for the people of Oklahoma,” Thompson said. “I was honored to be a small part of the process.”

FY 2024 budget overview

Among the largest single investments in non-education matters is a $215 million appropriation for three new programs aimed at incentivizing affordable housing construction across the state.

HB 1031X creates the Oklahoma Housing Stability Program, the Homebuilder Program, and the Oklahoma Increased Housing Program. The bill directs the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency to administer the programs and promulgate rules. The Homebuilder Program authorizes loans as low as zero percent for homebuilders of single-family units. The Increased Housing Program allows developers to apply for “gap financing” for single-family and multifamily housing projects. It also allows homebuyers to apply for a grant to assist with making a down payment on a home. The bill specifies that all three programs be applied in rural and urban areas and that preferences be provided to areas previously declared federal disaster zones.

The other largest one-time investment in the Legislature’s FY 2024 budget stemmed from a compromise over ideas floated by the House and Senate.

HB 1002X would create the Legacy Capital Financing Act and Fund “to facilitate advanced financing for current and future capital needs of the state’s agencies, departments, and subdivisions to enable, maintain, or improve the performance of the duties and missions assigned to such entities benefiting the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Oklahoma.”

In the general appropriations bill, lawmakers specified an initial deposit of $600 million for the Legacy Capital Financing Fund. Lawmakers are immediately using nearly $351 million of that money to finance state agency capital projects that would otherwise hit a bond market with rising interest rates. The projects are outlined in six other bills:

HB 1009X authorizes the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority to dedicate $46 million from the Legacy Capital Financing Fund “for the benefit of Oklahoma Historical Society to facilitate the construction, repair and rehabilitation, and improvements to real and personal property related to existing Oklahoma Historical Society facilities.”

HB 1011X authorizes the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority to dedicate $70 million from the Legacy Capital Financing Fund to the “Office of Management and Enterprise Services to repair, refurbish, and improve the real and personal property of the Jim Thorpe Office Building.” The bill also dedicates $19 million to OMES “to repair, refurbish, and improve the real and personal property constituting the tunnels underlying the State Capitol Office Complex and associated fixtures and equipment.” The bill also dedicates $26.3 million to OMES “to accept transfer of the Kelley Building and Kelley Annex owned by the Department of Human Services and renovate the facilities for lease to a public operator as a day care facility.” The bill also repeals previously authorized bonding authority for those projects.

HB 1012X authorizes the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority to utilize money from the Legacy Capital Financing Fund to fund three of Department of Public Safety projects: $20 million for the Oklahoma Wireless Information Network, $59.6 million for a centralized training facility and $8 million for Oklahoma Highway Patrol facility upgrades;

HB 1013X authorizes the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority to dedicate $79 million from the Legacy Capital Financing Fund “for the benefit of” the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority, to “construct, refurbish or expand animal teaching hospitals and related facilities.” The bill notes that the OSU VMA was authorized in HB 2863, which Stitt vetoed on April 26;

HB 1014X authorizes the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority to utilize $17.6 million from the Legacy Capital Financing Fund “to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services for the benefit of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries, to construct, refurbish, or expand the facilities utilized by the Department of Libraries;”

HB 1032X authorizes the Oklahoma Capital Improvement Authority to dedicate $4 million from the Legacy Capital Financing Fund “to facilitate the construction of new or expanding training facilities” for the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training.

Other budget bills that became law without Stitt’s signature this week are:

Lawmakers appropriated millions of dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding as well. Stitt also allowed each of those measures to become law without his signature:

More details about overall appropriations in HB 1004X — the general appropriations bill — and other measures are included in a bill summary spreadsheet posted on the Legislature’s website.

(Correction: This article was updated at 11:56 p.m. Friday, June 2, to correct description of SB 32X.)