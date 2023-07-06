Support Journalism

Choctaw citizens residing in Districts 2, 3, 8 and 11 are set to choose whether to retain or replace their representatives on the Tribal Council in the Choctaw Nation general election set for Saturday, July 8.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton and incumbent Tribal Councilors Thomas Williston of District 1 and Ron Perry of District 5 were also up for reelection this year. Drawing no opponents, all three won an additional term by default after the candidate filing period closed in April.

Appointed in 2014 after the retirement of former Chief Gregory E. Pyle and duly elected in 2015, Batton will step into his 10th year and third full term as chief. In 2019, he was the only person who filed to run for chief and won reelection by default.

The Choctaw Constitution requires candidates for chief, assistant chief and Tribal Council to possess no less than 1/4 Choctaw blood quantum. Unlike some other tribes, the Choctaw Nation does not employ term limits. Elected officials may serve an unlimited number of consecutive terms.

Choctaw citizens can vote early from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, and polling locations are scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. All absentee ballots must be mailed and processed by the Durant post office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday. No hand-delivered absentee ballots are accepted, but same-day voter registration is permitted Friday and Saturday.

The following summary of the Choctaw Nation general election is drawn primarily from news reports, government documents, campaign websites and the Choctaw Nation’s Biskinik tribal election guide.

Tribal Council District 2

Tony Ward (incumbent)

Profession: Ward is the current speaker pro tempore and District 2 representative on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.

Experience: Ward was first elected in 2015. He currently serves as chairperson of the Commerce Committee, secretary of the Human Resources and Finance committees and a member of the Housing Committee. He also serves as a delegate to the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes.

Platform: Ward wrote in a statement to the Biskinik that he is hoping to continue working for the district. He also wrote that the district has seen growth, but the “work is not done.”

“Let us continue to move forward,” he wrote. “If re-elected I will continue to work extremely hard in our great district. We can accomplish more if we continue to work together. Again, as always, I look forward to listening to your ideas, suggestions, concerns and being your advocate. With your continued support and prayers, I will be honored to protect our sovereign nation and its great Choctaw members.”

Brent Minter

Profession: Minter and his wife are co-owners of 3 Feathers Construction LLC.

Experience: Minter has worked in various construction roles for the past eight years. He has never run for office before.

Platform: In a statement to the Biskinik, Minter wrote he is looking to improve the Choctaw Nation’s hunting and fishing program, voucher program and transportation program for elders and disabled tribal members.

“If given the opportunity to be your councilman,” he wrote, “I promise that I will work for the Choctaw people of District 2 and listen to questions, concerns, advice, or any stories that you have to offer with an open-door policy, quick return of phone calls and by being readily available during any natural disasters or emergencies.”

Tribal Council District 3

Eddie Bohanan (incumbent)

Profession: Bohanan is the current District 3 representative on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.

Experience: Bohanan was first elected in 2019. He is a retired Oklahoma Highway Patrol lieutenant who attended the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology.

Platform: Bohanan wrote in a statement to the Biskinik that he is proud to have served as the tribal councilor for District 3.

“It has been an absolute honor to serve within the Choctaw Nation and the great people of District 3 for the last four years,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I am looking forward to another four years and would greatly appreciate your support moving forward!”

Kay Haering

Profession: Prior to running for Tribal Council, Haering was a real estate broker.

Experience: Haering has never held elected office.

Platform: In a statement to the Biskinik, Haering wrote that jobs are her priority. She wrote that she wants to be “an active voice” for her district.

“With the advancement of computer technology, many jobs could be brought into our area with proper internet,” she wrote. “Our children should not have to leave our area to find employment. We live in the most beautiful part of the state. We need to be included in the growth of our Choctaw Nation. And we need to have a seat at the table in all important considerations of jobs within the Nation. We need opportunities for our residents.”

Tribal Council District 8

Perry Thompson (incumbent)

Profession: Thompson is the current District 8 representative on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.

Experience: Thompson has held office since 1987.

Platform: Thompson wrote in a statement to the Biskinik that serving as tribal councilor for District 8 for nine terms has been “fulfilling and uplifting.” Thompson wrote that he plans to “continue to advocate for tribal members to promote growth and prosperity for District 8.”

“Serving as your District 8 councilperson since 1987 has been a tremendous privilege. I would be honored to continue to work for you in that capacity,” he wrote. “Thank you for allowing me to work for you as your representative. My tribe has always stood by me and I plan to continue to stand by my tribe. I would be honored to continue to serve those in District 8.”

Larry Wade

Profession: Prior to running for Tribal Council, Wade served as the director of the Choctaw Nation’s Higher Education Program.

Experience: Throughout his career history, Wade has served as the facilities management and landscaping manager, as well as the housing improvement program director. He worked in the Choctaw Nation’s purchasing department and spent time as a recruiter for the Job Training Partnership Act Program.

Platform: In a statement to the Biskinik, Wade wrote that he has dedicated his life to serving his community. Wade wrote he is committed to using his knowledge and experience to continue to serve his community if elected.

“I began my career with the tribe on Aug. 29, 1986, and have since served in a variety of positions that have allowed me to gain a deep understanding of the needs and priorities of our community,” he wrote. “I will work to ensure that our community has access to quality education, affordable housing, and well-maintained facilities. I humbly ask for your support in this campaign. Together, we can build a better future for the Choctaw Tribe.”

Tribal Council District 11

Robert Karr (incumbent)

Profession: Karr is the current District 11 representative on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.

Experience: Karr was first elected in 2019. Before he was elected to the Tribal Council, he served on the McAlester City Council representing Ward 4 from 2010 to 2018.

He has attended Eastern Oklahoma State College, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Kiamichi Technology Center and Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. Karr has 34 years’ experience working for Rockwell, Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems.

Platform: Karr wrote in a statement to the Biskinik that he has delivered on his promises.

“When I first asked for your vote in 2019, I made a promise to you: that I will never forget who I work for, that I will strive every day to make you proud and be your voice for positive change,” he wrote. “I have held to that promise, and the last four years have been one of progress, and unified work to strengthen our cultural and community ties.”

Nellie Meashintubby

Profession: Meashintubby is a licensed alcohol, drug and mental health counselor.

Experience: Meashintubby ran for the District 11 Tribal Council seat in 2015 and 2019. She graduated in 2021 with a master of legal studies degree in Indigenous peoples law from the University of Oklahoma. She also holds a master of behavioral studies degree. She has never held elected office.

Platform: In a statement to the Biskinik, Meashintubby wrote that she wants to ensure continued access to food security, housing and economic assistance. She also wrote she would be “a voice for the people.”

“My work and educational background has given me the experience and knowledge needed to hold this important position within our tribe,” she wrote. “Our elders and youth should be protected. It is essential to help our Tribal citizens that are struggling and in need. Families should prosper with dignity. When we teach our children the culture, language, and traditions then our tribe will remain strong for the next seven generations.”

