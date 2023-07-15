Support Journalism

The City of Edmond worked without a parks director for nearly seven months, but in March, new director Brad Raney began his role with the city.

Raney was named the parks director in January but stepped into the role in late March. Prior to joining the city, he led an award winning parks program in Green River, Wyoming, for nearly eight years. Before working in Green River, Raney spent nearly seven years as the recreation supervisor for Casper, Wyoming.

In this Q&A, Raney discusses his background, his path to the Edmond post and ongoing park projects in the city. Each question in this Q&A barring one was asked and answer in April, two weeks after Raney joined the city. The question regarding the Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park was answered Friday, July 14.

The following conversation has been edited lightly for clarity and style.

Tell us about yourself. Where did you grow up, and what first drew you to parks and recreation?

I grew up in Olympia, Washington which is near Seattle. I played a lot of sports, and parks were an important part of my development as a youth. I spent my time as a youth at the community pool and playing basketball at the park and in my driveway. I attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, where I was studying to go to medical school, but after a reflection during my senior year realized I was passionate about parks, recreation and sports, and I attempted to make a career out of making lives better. This led to a master’s degree in athletic administration from Idaho State University and then a career working in parks and recreation.

During your job hunt, what was appealing about the Edmond parks director position?

My wife attended high school in Oklahoma, and we had an eye on jobs in Oklahoma for a while. We have good friends in Edmond that we have known since we were in college who have been selling to us for years how great Edmond is. When I saw the job posted, I began to investigate the city and was impressed how the citizens were willing to invest in their parks and make it an awesome place to live. When I visited for an interview and tour, everyone was friendly, welcoming, and I could see a strong desire from city staff in all departments to improve the city and make it a wonderful place to live for everyone. The final thing that sealed the deal was after living in Wyoming for 15 years through long, cold, and windy winters — we were excited to be able to get outside.

What changes or improvements would you like to see in the Edmond parks system?

I am most excited to engage with the citizens of Edmond and our many partners and see what they think needs to be improved. In my short time here, I have already communicated with many people expressing their desires and ideas for improvements. I am excited by the high expectation and care people have in Edmond for their parks. I am a public servant, and one of the most challenging aspects of the job is trying to understand the general will of the public and what is the priority. Edmond has many great parks and recreational opportunities, some of which communities could only dream of having. Even with all the great existing opportunities, there is still room for improvements in all areas we deliver services to the public.

Is there any park or facility that the city does not currently have that you hope will be developed in the future?

We will work hand in hand with the Edmond City Council to help achieve their strategic goals. Projects currently underway which are part of the plan are major renovations at KickingBird Golf, upgrades to Hafer Park, upgrades to the Service-Blake Soccer Complex, and an exciting master plan at Arcadia Lake, to name a few. One item that is planned and under construction are many paved trail projects to help connect the many great trails Edmond already has. The opportunity to develop and connect trails not only increases access to recreation but also serves to enhance the transportation network, as not everyone uses a vehicle to get from point A to point B. Trail development is an exciting opportunity for Edmond that all can enjoy.

Lack of funding is a common complaint in city government, and for parks in particular. Do you have any ideas on how you might increase revenue for parks or bring new funding into the Edmond parks system?

After spending 15 years in parks and recreation in Wyoming, which is a boom or bust economy, I learned to make the most of the dollars allocated to us. I obtained millions of dollars with grants, operational savings and partnerships to advance the parks system despite minimal financial resources. Edmond has great resources, but there is never enough to do everything that is needed. I look forward to using my experience from Wyoming and help taxpayer dollars stretch even further.

Are there any parts of the city that have not received as high-quality park services/facilities as other areas? Which parts of the city, and what will you do to reach them and fill those gaps?

In my short time here, this is a difficult question to answer. I am still getting out to each park and evaluating what each one offers and who it serves. Over the next months, we will take some of our data of our parks and benchmark them to park departments around the country through a free tool offered by the National Recreation and Parks Association. As we look to update our aging parks and recreation master plan, we will need to take a comprehensive look at what is being offered in the community and also work with our many partners that provide recreation and try to figure out where the gaps are.

In your short time here thus far, which park in Edmond is your personal favorite, and why?

I have six children, and I love all of them. While there are similarities between each one, they each of their own unique personality, look, strengths and weaknesses. I have similar feelings towards our parks and could not really name a favorite; however, I care deeply about each one, and they improve the lives of Edmond citizens and visitors.

Where will the sculptures slated for the Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park be placed now that the proposed park is now longer in the cards?

The Parks and Recreation Department has been a long-time partner and supporter of public art placement throughout the community for last 20-plus years. Many of the art pieces in the community have been placed by the park maintenance staff, and we plan to continue the support and partnership.

Art donations and projects are coordinated with the director of public art who reports to the Park Conservancy Trust, which is a separate entity from the city. The director of public art works with the donor or project manager to determine a desired location of the art piece. Information is presented to the Edmond Visual Arts Committee who makes the decision on the final location for the artwork. Once these decisions have been made, the Parks Department installs the art piece as time allows after the art director works with other city departments to ensure the location works with utilities, traffic, and is accessible. In summary, the Parks Department provides the labor for art installation but is not the decision maker for art placements in the community.