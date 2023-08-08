Support Journalism

The Edmond Police Department investigation into the Thursday morning fatal shooting of 36-year-old Sean Haddock by his sister, off-duty EPD Lt. Jennifer Haddock, is continuing this week, with Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna’s office saying Friday that a “decision on how to proceed” is pending.

“We haven’t been presented the case yet,” Behenna’s director of communications, Brook Arbeitman, said late Friday. “With the incident happening just 24 hours ago, I’m sure the police are still investigating. The decision on how to proceed in this particular case will be made once the case is presented to the DA’s Office.”

In dismissing manslaughter charges against seven local police officers in three separate cases in late July, Behenna pledged to present all future police shooting cases before the state’s private multi-county grand jury instead of choosing whether to file charges herself. With Haddock off duty at the time she shot her brother, it’s unclear whether Behenna will implement her new policy in this case.

In a statement Monday, Emily Ward, EPD’s public information officer, said the department is still investigating the shooting.

“The Edmond Police Department’s criminal investigations division is conducting the investigation,” Ward said. “Once complete, all findings will be turned over to the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.”

The shooting occurred at the Haddocks’ mother’s apartment on East 15th Street and involved an argument over “the ownership of furniture,” according to a probable cause affidavit for Jennifer Haddock’s arrest.

Booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Thursday night, Jennifer Haddock was released after posting a $50,000 bond. She has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to an EPD release.

Her attorney, Curt Dewberry, did not respond to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.

Jennifer Haddock has worked for EPD since June 2015. She previously served as a school resource officer in Edmond Public Schools during the 2021-2022 school year, but Ward said Haddock had not been an SRO this past school year.

Affidavit: Argument over furniture ‘escalated’

The probable cause affidavit states that, upon arrival, Edmond police found Jennifer Haddock lying on the apartment floor with her brother. She told officers she had shot Sean Haddock with a .40-caliber handgun, and officers found Sean Haddock with one gunshot wound to the chest.

After shooting her brother, Jennifer Haddock called 911 at 9:28 a.m. Thursday. Audio of the call released Monday by EPD reveals the frantic and emotional moments that followed. Haddock told dispatch that she had shot her brother in the “upper right pectoral muscle” and that she had placed a plastic bag over the wound.

During the call, Sean Haddock can be heard gasping for air in deep breaths as the Haddocks waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“Help him, help him, help him, help him, Lord,” Jennifer Haddock says. “Come on, brother, come on.”

The Haddocks’ mother can be heard praying for “a miracle.”

Sean Haddock stayed at his mother’s apartment and had property there, according to the affidavit. State and personal records indicate Sean Haddock was the owner of Edmond Towing, LLC. At the time of his death, Sean Haddock was facing a pending possession of methamphetamine charge in Oklahoma County District Court and had received a March default judgment against himself and his business in Pottawatomie County District Court.

In 2021, Haddock and Edmond Towing had borrowed nearly $90,000 in a pair of loans from First United Bank and Trust in Shawnee. In October 2022, the bank sued Sean Haddock for missed payments and a pair of unpaid credit card transactions. After Haddock did not respond to the lawsuit and a process server said he could not find Haddock, a judge granted default judgment to the bank, ordering that Haddock owed the bank more than $61,000 and 21 percent annual interest on most of that amount. A subsequent process server signed an affidavit stating that Sean Haddock was “unknown at the address” of his mother’s apartment complex.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the Haddocks’ mother heard her children arguing Thursday morning and heard the gunshot but did not see it. The mother told police that Sean Haddock “had been yelling at [Jennifer Haddock] and was extremely upset regarding a civil matter related to the ownership of furniture inside the residence,” the affidavit states. She also told police that Sean Haddock “approached [Jennifer Haddock] in an aggressive manner,” and that she heard a single gunshot.

According to the document, Jennifer Haddock said during an interview with police that Sean Haddock was “screaming and aggressively approached her to where she was backed against a wall.” She drew her firearm and told him to “back up” several times, the document states.

Sean Haddock grabbed her handgun at one point and told Jennifer Haddock to shoot him, according to the document.

“There was separation and upon him advancing back toward [Jennifer Haddock], she fired a single round which struck Haddock in the chest area,” the affidavit states.

Taken together, the separate arrest records for Jennifer and Sean Haddock indicate they are similar in size. Jennifer Haddock is listed as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 240 pounds on the probable cause affidavit. On the Oklahoma City Police Department report detailing his December arrest, Sean Haddock is listed as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 210 pounds.

The OKCPD report states that, around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to a welfare check call and found Sean Haddock in a McDonald’s parking lot at 5815 N. Martin Luther King Ave. in Oklahoma City. The call to police indicated that Haddock was passed out in his vehicle, and the caller was unsure if Haddock was breathing. By the time the reporting officer arrived, other officers had already made contact with Haddock.

Sean Haddock consented to having officers search his vehicle, where bags of methamphetamine were found in two small containers totaling 2.69 grams. Haddock’s vehicle was impounded and he was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.

On Wednesday, Aug. 2 — the day before Sean Haddock died — he appeared in Oklahoma County District Court for a hearing that was ultimately continued until Oct. 4. Court records indicate he was represented by the Public Defender’s Office and was “present in court but has the flu and a fever.”

