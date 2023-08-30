Support Journalism

The former president of a staffing company owned by Oklahoma Rep. Brad Boles was charged Tuesday with six counts of embezzlement related to allegations that he improperly paid himself more than $1.2 million from 2017 through July 2022.

According to a probable cause affidavit (embedded below), Darren Alaniz, 37, embezzled the money as the authorized payroll agent for all of the company’s employees, including himself. Alaniz was charged in Stephens County District Court by District Attorney Jason Hicks.

“It was learned that Darren Wayne Alaniz was employed with Philtek Services from the years 2017 until July 2022 when Brad Boles realized Alaniz had been unlawfully receiving unauthorized W-2 payments from Philtek Services totaling $1,291,290.67,” wrote Justin Scott, the chief investigator for DA District 6. “Alaniz payroll vouchers from 2017 through 2022 indicate that Darren Alaniz was paid various combinations of regular pay, bonus, per diem, mileage pay and expense reimbursements.”

Boles (R-Marlow) is a co-owner and current president of Philtek Services, which employs about 100 people for staffing services in the manufacturing industry and is approaching its 10th year of business in October. Boles also owns another business, and he called Alaniz a lifelong friend in a statement.

“This is an unfortunate event involving our private family business and a life-long trusted friend and former employee that is now in the hands of local law enforcement and the district attorney,” said Boles, 39.

According to the affidavit, Alaniz attempted to rectify the situation by offering to pay back $300,000 up front by selling his family’s gas station, the Bray Store, and $100,000 per year after that. Alaniz also offered to take out a life insurance policy on himself.

“Alaniz further proposes that Alaniz would apply for $1,500.000.00 life insurance policy on himself with Boles as the beneficiary,” Scott wrote in the affidavit. “In this communication, Alaniz also tells Boles that the last thing Alaniz can afford is being charged criminally and that becoming public.”

Alaniz is a former member of the Marlow Public Schools Board, and the timeline in the affidavit alleges that he was embezzling money from Philtek Services during his term on the school board.

Alaniz grew up with Boles and Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-Duncan), and separate Facebook posts from the campaign accounts of Garvin and Boles feature his endorsements.

“I’ve grown up with both of these guys, and they’ve been friends of mine since we were in elementary school,” Garvin said. “It’s unfortunate, but it becomes more public when you’re living in a glass house. I hate this is something they are having to live out in the public because they have been friends for so long.”

Alaniz is reportedly represented by attorney Carl Buckholts, who did not return a phone call seeking comment prior to the publication of this article.

