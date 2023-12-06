Support Journalism

Cleveland County’s 2024 municipal election cycle will be busy, with 11 candidates filing this week for four seats on the Norman City Council. Meanwhile, a pair of candidates filed for Office 4 on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.

In Moore, two candidates filed to succeed the city’s longtime mayor. Three other seats on the Moore City Council were determined by default, as was Office 4 on the Moore Public Schools Board of Education.

Oklahoma’s 2024 election cycle for municipal and school board candidates who filed this week will feature a Tuesday, Feb. 13, primary for seats featuring more than two candidates. The general election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 2.

In school board races, Oklahoma state law dictates that contests featuring only two candidates head directly to the April general election. That’s the case for the NPS Office 4 seat.

City council races are governed by individual city charters. In Norman, races where only two candidates file for a council ward will be determined Feb. 13.

For a list of all filings in Cleveland County, visit the Cleveland County Election Board.

Four Norman City Council races up for grabs

In Norman, candidates for the City Council are elected to two-year terms. As 2024 is an even-numbered year, Wards 2, 4, 6 and 8 are up for grabs.

In Ward 2, incumbent Councilwoman Lauren Schueler is not seeking reelection. Five candidates filed to succeed her, including Ward 8 incumbent Councilman Matt Peacock, whose residence changed wards owing to the city’s recent redistricting. Other candidates are communications professional Jeff Dismukes, police science professor Aleisha Karjala, electrician Russell Rice and Ray Howerton.

In Ward 4, incumbent Councilwoman Helen Grant is seeking reelection to a second term and is being challenged by Judy Moss.

In Ward 6, incumbent Councilwoman Elizabeth Foreman is not seeking reelection. Pastor Jerry Drewery and banker Joshua Hinkle filed to succeed her.

In Ward 8, incumbent Councilman Matt Peacock is running for Ward 2, which means Norman Regional Health system employee Kyle Andrew Hurley and Army National Guard veteran Scott Dixon are running for the open seat.

Two file for NPS Board seat

Incumbent Chad Vice is not seeking reelection to Office 4 of the Norman Public Schools Board of Education. Instead, University of Science and Arts Oklahoma fundraiser Dawn Brockman and banker Scott Christian filed for Office 4, which covers the northwest side of the city.

Because only two candidates filed, the NPS board seat election will be held Tuesday, April 2.

Five seats on Moore City Council to be elected

The Moore City Council features three wards with two councilpersons elected from each and an at-large position elected as mayor. Jeweler Glenn Lewis has served as Moore’s mayor since 1994, but after 30 years in office he did not file for reelection this week.

Instead, banker Jeff D. Arvin and Oklahoma City Community College police officer Mark Hamm are running to succeed Lewis.

Both seats in Ward 1 on the Moore City Council are up for election in 2024, with incumbent Councilwoman Kathy Griffith filing to fill an unexpired one-year term and incumbent Adam H. Webb also filing for reelection. Neither Griffith nor Webb drew challengers.

Meanwhile, retired firefighter Tommy J. Lawrence and Moore Public Schools employee Rob Clark filed for a vacant seat in Ward 2. Incumbent Councilman Louie Williams won reelection by default after no one filed to challenge him.

In Moore Public Schools Office 4, incumbent board member Staci L. Pruett was reelected by default when no one filed to challenge her.