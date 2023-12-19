Support Journalism

City leaders, members of the French Family Foundation and Edmond Fine Arts Institute staff are discussing a memorandum of understanding regarding the development of the Uncommon Ground Sculpture Park, but there is still a long way to go until an agreement is finalized.

For years, Hal French, an Edmond oil, gas and real estate entrepreneur, has planned to build a 62-acre sculpture park at the northwest corner of East Second Street and North Coltrane Road. The proposal has involved donating it to the Park Conservancy Trust. However, after receiving rezoning and site plan approval on the park in May, French wrote to city leaders in June that he and his foundation were stopping their park effort owing to frustrations with city staff.

Now, after more than six months since he mailed the cancellation letter, French has reversed course, and the parties are holding meetings to revive the development.

“Not having any involvement with the project before, I was disappointed like everybody back in the spring when it appeared to not be going forward,” said Todd McKinnis, an Edmond attorney representing the Edmond Fine Arts Institute. “At that time, I wished I could somehow be a help to get it moving again. I didn’t know that was possible, but I’m encouraged by where we are today.”

NonDoc received a draft MOU regarding the potential development of the park Friday by requesting a copy under the Open Records Act. Retiring Edmond City Attorney Steve Murdock emphasized that the parties are still reviewing the draft MOU.

“The city is in receipt of a memorandum of understanding document drafted and proposed by Edmond Fine Arts Institute and the French Family Foundation related to development of a public art park at the northwest corner of Coltrane and Second Street,” Murdock said in a statement. “The city is reviewing the proposal and is in communication with the Edmond Fine Arts Institute and French Family Foundation.”

NonDoc filed the request Monday, Dec. 11, after the Edmond Fine Arts Institute released a statement notifying the public that discussions on the proposed art park were resuming.

“The Edmond Fine Arts Institute, the City of Edmond, and other private donors are actively discussing the potential development of the north section of the property as a future public art park,” said Shannon Price, executive director of EFAI. “This initiative reflects all parties’ commitment to enriching Edmond’s cultural landscape and creating spaces where art thrives and is accessible to all.”

In the statement, Price also announced the coming installation of “Valley of the Horse,” a sculpture that depicts galloping horses by Oklahoma artist Paul Moore.

The Edmond Visual Arts Commission plans to install the piece at the northwest corner of East Second Street and North Coltrane Road, with an unveiling planned for January. The sculpture pays homage to the land itself, where the family of Mike and Hilde Johnson raised horses for decades.

McKinnis said he prepared the draft MOU to serve as a “frame of reference” and a “starting point” for future discussions. He anticipates the document will see significant change before any agreement is finalized.

McKinnis called a Monday morning meeting between the parties “positive.”

“I think if anybody felt like there was something that was really significant (in the draft MOU), it would have come up today, and we probably would have said, ‘Hey, I don’t think we can get there,'” McKinnis said. “The general sense I got leaving there was that there’s encouraging conversations to continue to have.”

What’s in the draft MOU?

As agreed by the Edmond City Council back in May, the draft MOU would stipulate that the city “will be responsible for road improvements along Coltrane and Second Street” and “be responsible for stormwater detention engineering and improvements that serve the art and event center and Huntwick neighborhood in the project area.”

During the June 12 Edmond City Council meeting, City Manager Scot Rigby said the city had budgeted $500,000 for design work on the widening of Coltrane Road.

Among other responsibilities outlined in the draft MOU, the city’s proposed obligations would be:

Suspend permit fees and monthly utility payments for improvements built on the public art sculpture park tract, including the art and event center (excluding the restaurants built along Second Street);

Consider and expedite site plan approval for restaurant pad sites, parking and detention;

Investigate and allocate a portion of the park tax to the conservancy annually for park maintenance in the amount the city would spend to independently maintain a city park of this size and prominence;

Work with the foundation and EVAC to expedite the installation of the co-funded horse sculpture as close to the intersection of Second and Coltrane as possible. The foundation is willing to donate a triangle easement to cover existing utilities if needed;

Ensure [right-of-way] and easement requirements from the northeast corner of the project area, continuing south to the entrance of the project area, will remain the same as the Huntwick Addition;

Work with the foundation’s representatives, conservancy and FAI to provide public infrastructure for the public art sculpture park and art and event center, such as collector road and parking, bike trails, side paths, walking trails, master utilities, lighting, signage, security measures and other miscellaneous needs by the completion of the art and event center; and

Make an annual contribution to the art and event center for the public community building, branding and identity, cultural enrichment, education and outreach, philanthropic and grant attraction and to ensure financial sustainability. (Does not include annual program-specific Community Agency Review Commission funding.)

While the Edmond Fine Arts Institute was not among the parties involved in developing the sculpture park when it was proposed in the spring, the draft MOU describes FAI’s role as both a fundraising arm and manager of the art and event center.

“The Edmond Fine Arts Institute is excited to be involved with positive discussions that could enhance the arts in our community,” Price said in a statement Monday.

Among other responsibilities listed in the draft MOU, EFAI’s obligations are listed as:

Implement a capital campaign to raise the funds needed to build the new art and event center in the project area;

Investigate with all parties a sustainable financial agreement for the operation of the art and event center tract;

Assume operational responsibility and management for the art and event center, galleries, event center and any other developments approved by the (Park Trust) Conservancy;

Provide year-round community programming in the public art sculpture park dedicated to advancing the arts, culture and tourism that align with the mission of FAI; and

Provide scholarships for families who meet financial aid requirements if fees are required for classes, workshops or other art-related events held in the art and event center.

The draft MOU also describes responsibilities for the Park Conservancy Trust. Among other responsibilities, the Park Conservancy Trust’s obligations are listed as:

In cooperation with the FAI, prepare and submit a proposed master plan showing the location and general description of the art and event center, public art sculpture park, and restaurant and retail area;

Recommend proposed financing arrangements for the project;

Work with city and EPWA and foundation for necessary easements needed for all future infrastructure needs, including bike trail connectivity, utility services and miscellaneous others.

Work with city and EPWA on a long-term agreement for the conservancy’s responsibility for grounds maintenance and mowing of detention facility(s) after completion of construction.

Communicate and work with city to provide pedestrian access east of restaurants to access the public art sculpture park and public art.

