With the Republican nomination for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District now a two-woman race, NonDoc is excited to announce a GOP runoff debate between businesswoman Terry Neese and State Sen. Stephanie Bice at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City.

Limited in-person seating will be available by reservation, but the public is encouraged to view the live stream of the debate on News9.com or the News 9 Facebook page. Those attending the event will have their temperature taken, will be required to wear a mask and must adhere to social distancing guidelines in seating.

The CD 5 runoff debate will be moderated by Tres Savage of NonDoc and Aaron Brilbeck of News 9, and it is made possible thanks to the sponsorship of the State Chamber of Oklahoma and McSpadden, Milner & Robinson, which are sponsors of NonDoc’s 2020 debate series.

Background on CD 5 GOP runoff

On June 18, NonDoc hosted the Convo at the College CD 5 2020 Republican primary debate between five top candidates.

Twelve days later, Neese finished first in the crowded GOP field with 36 percent of the vote. Bice finished second with 25 percent. Businessman David Hill finished third and endorsed Neese.

Bice, who has served as the senator for Senate District 22 since 2014, has emphasized her political experience. During her legislative career, Bice has spearheaded extensive overhauls to state liquor laws.

Neese has focused on rallying supporters of President Donald Trump in her campaign, repeatedly stating she will aim to be a steadfast congressional ally of the president should he win re-election. In 1990, Neese became the first woman to earn a political party’s nomination in a statewide race. She lost her 1990 and 1994 races for lieutenant governor, however.

The runoff election will take place Aug. 25. The winner will face first-term Democrat U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn in the Nov. 3 general election. Horn won the district in a 2018 upset over incumbent Steve Russell and became the first Democrat to hold the office in decades.

In 2018, NonDoc hosted seven political debate nights, including the only debate in the CD 5 general election.

To inquire about reserving a seat at the Aug. 18 runoff debate, contact Angela@nondoc.com.