Support Journalism

Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb filed a first-degree manslaughter charge against Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman on Monday, more than five months after she crashed her car on the Turner Turnpike and killed 44-year-old Enrique Lopez.

Ikley-Freeman (D-Tulsa) was severely injured in the May 22 collision, which occurred just west of the Stroud exit in the westbound lanes of the turnpike. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at the time, Lopez was sitting in his car on the side of the road after spinning out on the rainy Friday morning. Ikley-Freeman also slid off the roadway and into Lopez’s parked vehicle.

Grubb’s charge comes less than a week after Ikley-Freeman lost her Tulsa-area seat in the Oklahoma State Senate to Republican Cody Rogers.

In an interview with NonDoc prior to the election, Ikley-Freeman briefly discussed the car wreck.

“It was a tragedy, but sometimes they’re unavoidable,” Ikely-Freeman said in October. “I’m walking again, albeit much slower, but it just takes a lot of time for bones to heal.”

Monday evening, she also declined comment on the charges, but her attorney provided a statement.

“Having just received a copy of the allegations, it would be improper to release a statement before reviewing the allegations,” said John Hunsucker. “However, we believe that when the facts are completely vetted, it will show that this was a tragic unavoidable accident. Our sympathies (are) for the family of Mr. Lopez.”

While online court records show Grubb filed the charge at some point Monday, the charging document was not immediately available online. A preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7. Records indicate Ikley-Freeman posted a $10,000 bond with Lincoln County.

Background on Allison Ikley-Freeman

A mental health professional, Ikley-Freeman took office after an upset victory in a 2017 special election for the west Tulsa State Senate district.

According to her Senate bio, Ikley-Freeman received a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical mental health from Northeastern State University. She and her wife, Dawn, have two sons and a daughter.