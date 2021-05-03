Support Journalism

The 2021 Oklahoma Legislature has turned into one hell of a theatrical Royal Rumble, at least among members of House and Senate leadership.

House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC) are feuding over federalism, while budget chairpersons Rep. Kevin Wallace (R-Wellston) and Sen. Roger Thompson (R-Okemah) have seen their relationship become over-exposed on film … or at least the state’s film industry rebate program.

Can’t keep up with all the policy posturing and dramatic details? Who could blame you? That’s our job. But as we wait for answers and a state budget agreement, it’s also our job to keep folks entertained and — maybe — remind politicians not to take themselves too seriously.

Below are two metaphor-laden explanations of the McCall-Treat bout and the Wallace-Thompson brawl, accompanied by the most intimidating photos we have of them in our vast photo library.

Then, we’ve paired up several other legislators and state leaders with their WWE doppelgängers for your amusement. Enjoy, and maybe see if you can get JR to tweet this article out. (Use the arrows below to swipe between sections.)