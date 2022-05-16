Support Journalism

NonDoc’s political debate series will continue next month with Law School: A Republican primary debate between Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor and challenger Gentner Drummond.

The two GOP attorney general candidates will square off at 5:30 p.m. a Thursday, June 16, at the Oklahoma City Community College Visual Performing Arts Center, 7777 S. May Ave.

The debate is being held in partnership with News 9, and Tres Savage of NonDoc and Storme Jones of News 9 will serve as moderators. The debate will be live-streamed on News 9’s website and Facebook page, as well as NonDoc’s Facebook page. All questions posed to candidates will be written and asked by professional journalists. The Frontier is also a media partner for this debate, with a focus on fact checking.

The June 16 debate between attorney general candidates is free and open to the public, and you can RSVP to a Facebook event page to be reminded of the event and its livestream.

Background on the 2022 AG race

O’Connor is running in his first election for attorney general after being appointed to the position by Gov. Kevin Stitt in the wake of former Attorney General Mike Hunter’s May 2021 resignation. Drummond ran against Hunter in the 2018 election cycle, losing by fewer than 400 votes in the Republican runoff.

Prior to his appointment as attorney general, O’Connor worked in corporate law for more than 40 years, most recently at the Hall-Estill law firm. During his legal career in private practice, O’Connor has focused on civil cases, particularly commercial law and insurance matters. A former president of the Rotary Club of Tulsa, O’Connor received his juris doctorate degree from the University of Tulsa College of Law.

Drummond is a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who served in Operation Desert Storm and attained the rank of captain. He received his juris doctorate degree from Georgetown University. Drummond grew up on a family ranch in Osage County near Hominy. In addition to practicing law, Drummond is also active in private business, owning Drummond Communications and Blue Sky Bank.

The winner of the June 28 Republican primary will face Lynda Steele, who is running as a libertarian. There are no Democrats in the race.

NonDoc’s debate series is supported by financial sponsors like the State Chamber of Oklahoma, AARP Oklahoma, McSpadden, Milner & Robinson and the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center.