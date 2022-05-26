Support Journalism

Fourteen people are running for the Republican nomination in Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, and all of them are being invited to take part in a Monday, June 20, debate date hosted by NonDoc at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 SE Adams Blvd. in Bartlesville.

The debate day — titled Congressional Confessional — is being held in partnership with News on 6, and Tres Savage of NonDoc and Jonathan Cooper of News on 6 will serve as moderators. The debate will be live-streamed on News on 6’s website and Facebook page, as well as NonDoc’s Facebook page. All questions posed to candidates will be written and asked by professional journalists. Mvskoke Media and The Frontier are also media partners for this debate, with The Frontier leading up fact checking efforts.

Because of the size of the field, the candidates have been invited to debate in two groups.

The first group of candidates will debate at 3:30 p.m. That debate will be recorded and released online the next day. Invited candidates include:

Josh Brecheen

David Derby

Pamela Gordon

Clint Johnson

Rhonda Hopkins

Wes Nofire

Erick Wyatt

The second group of candidates will debate at 5:30 p.m. and will be streamed live online. Invited candidates include:

Guy Barker

John Bennett

Rep. Avery Frix (R-Muskogee)

Sen. Marty Quinn (R-Claremore)

Rep. Dustin Roberts (R-Durant)

Chris Schiller

Johnny Teehee

Both debates will last about one hour.

Background on the CD 2 race

CD 2 covers much of eastern Oklahoma and also much of the territory affected by McGirt v. Oklahoma and subsequent court decisions affirming the continued existence of Indian Country reservations within Oklahoma.

The McGirt decision has raised a number of as-yet unanswered questions about legal jurisdictions in the criminal and civil realms.

Seeking to limit or reverse McGirt has been a central focus of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration since the decision was handed down, in 2020, and questions about the topic are central to the CD 2 race.

The district is the state’s only open seat in this year’s races for the U.S. House of Representatives. It is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who first won the office in 2012 and is now running to replace Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate.

The race is dominated by Republicans, with only one Democratic candidate and one Independent among the 16 running. The 14 Republicans are heading into a primary election June 28, with an Aug. 23 GOP runoff all but certain.

The winner of the Republican nomination will face Democrat Naomi Andrews and independent Ben Robinson in the Nov. 8 general election.