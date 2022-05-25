Support Journalism

NonDoc’s 2022 primary election debate series will feature a showdown between GOP Corporation Commission candidates 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the OSU Hamm Institute for American Energy, 300 N.E. 9th St. in Oklahoma City.

The debate — titled Regulation Conversation — is being held in partnership with News 9, and Tres Savage of NonDoc and Storme Jones of News 9 will serve as moderators. The debate will be live-streamed on News 9’s website and Facebook page, as well as NonDoc’s Facebook page. All questions posed to candidates will be written and asked by professional journalists. The Frontier is also a media partner for this debate, with a focus on fact checking.

Kim David, Justin Hornback, Harold Spradling and Todd Thomsen are the Republican candidates vying for a seat on the three-member commission.

The GOP nominee will face Democrat Margaret Warigia Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the November general election.

GOP Corporation Commission candidates

Kim David (R-Porter) is finishing her 12th year in the Oklahoma State Senate, and term limits prevent her from running for reelection. David owns and operates a property management company and previously worked in marketing. She became the first woman to be elected majority leader of the Senate in state history.

Justin Hornback is from Broken Arrow and is a representative for the Pipeliners Union 798 in Tulsa. He has also worked as a welder and is a certified welding inspector and safety and health specialist.

Harold Spradling is a licensed professional counselor and residential treatment center director and has also worked as a volunteer on several campaigns.

Todd Thomsen is a former University of Oklahoma football player, and a 35-year veteran of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He also served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for 12 years representing District 25 in Ada.

NonDoc’s debate series is supported by financial sponsors like the State Chamber of Oklahoma, AARP Oklahoma, McSpadden, Milner & Robinson, the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, Overman Legal Group and the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS.

