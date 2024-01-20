Support Journalism

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby signed compact agreements on tobacco taxation and motor vehicle registration earlier this month, culminating nearly a year’s worth of negotiations that included personal emails, meetings between representatives and a summer saga of temporary legislative extensions and veto overrides.

“In the last couple of weeks, we got really close to a deal,” said Brandon Tatum, Stitt’s chief of staff. “We consider the conversations to have been really healthy and positive, with both sides working hard to get a deal done.”

Both agreements carry 10-year terms, and the essential elements of the new motor vehicle compact did not change from the 2014 version. However, the new tobacco compact includes changes requested by both the Stitt and the Anoatubby administrations.

At Anoatubby’s request, the parties struck a unilateral termination provision that was in the 2013 tobacco compact. At Stitt’s request, the “compact jurisdiction” was changed from referencing the “nation’s Indian Country” to specifying only restricted allotment lands and Chickasaw land held in trust by the federal government.

After the McGirt v. Oklahoma U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2020 functionally affirmed the Chickasaw Nation’s territory as an Indian Country reservation — for purposes of the Major Crimes Act and potentially for civil law purposes of taxation and regulation — Stitt had requested changes to the tobacco compact jurisdiction definition that would reflect the pre-McGirt understanding of the agreement. Not doing so, Stitt argued, could greatly expand the land on which tax-free tobacco could be sold by tribes.

Anoatubby agreed to that adjustment in email correspondence last year, but Stitt asked for additional clarification that the compact agreement could not be used by either party to craft arguments in litigation over civil jurisdiction questions, namely the Stroble v. Oklahoma Tax Commission case about whether the state has jurisdiction to tax the income of tribal citizens who live and work within reservation boundaries.

That request appears to have been honored in Article II, Section 1A of the Chickasaw Nation’s new tobacco compact:

No provision of this compact shall be deemed an admission relevant to any matter outside of its express terms, nor shall any of those terms be invoked for any purpose not relating to the nation’s retail sale of tobacco products within the compact jurisdiction.

Other changes include specification that the new tobacco compact shall automatically renew for another 10-year period on Dec. 31, 2034, unless one party provides written notice seeking termination within 180 days of that date. The parties are allowed to renegotiate or modify the compact with mutual agreement at any time.

The new tobacco compact maintains the existing split of tobacco taxation collected at the wholesale level, with 50 percent going to the state and 50 percent going to the nation, a division questioned last year by some senators who argued that tribal establishments likely sell far more than 50 percent of their tobacco products to non-natives.

The new tobacco compact concludes with slightly modified general provisions, including a broadened recognition of each party’s sovereignty from governmental interference:

Nothing in this compact shall be deemed to authorize the state or nation to regulate the other’s government or to interfere in any way with the other’s election of its governmental officers. This compact shall not alter tribal, federal or state civil adjudicatory or criminal jurisdiction.

Tobacco taxation compacts between Oklahoma and tribal nations are necessary because federal law exempts tribal citizens from paying state excise or sales taxes on tobacco products purchased on Indian Country land as defined by 18 U.S.C. 1151.

Federal law also allows states to tax non-tribal citizens who buy tobacco from tribal businesses in Indian Country. There are 38 federally recognized tribes headquartered in Oklahoma, and a 1991 landmark U.S. Supreme Court case — Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Citizen Band Potawatomi Indian Tribe of Oklahoma — affirmed states’ rights to tax non-tribal citizens who purchase tobacco on tribal land.

The state’s new compact with the Chickasaw Nation could spur similar agreements with other tribes whose tobacco compacts have either expired or been extended one additional year last summer by the Oklahoma Legislature.

“We’re hopeful for that,” Tatum said.

However, unlike the Chickasaw Nation’s compact on motor vehicle registration, some other tribes’ existing license tag compacts include different terms that have drawn concern from the Stitt administration about real-time access to tag and owner information for public safety and turnpike purposes.

Stitt, Anoatubby deal ‘a step in the right direction’

Interestingly, the significant agreements between Stitt and Anoatubby — their first during a five-year period of general political animus — were not announced by either of their offices. Instead, Oklahoma State Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat released a statement at noon Saturday praising the agreements and linking to the documents.

“This is a major win for the state of Oklahoma and our tribal partners,” said Treat (R-OKC) . “It also highlights the importance of the progress we can make as a state when we work together. I applaud everyone involved, including Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby and Gov. Stitt, who negotiated these compacts.”

Treat referenced the elongated 2023 sessions of the Oklahoma Legislature, which featured stops, starts, vetoes and overrides of bills extending the existing tobacco and motor vehicle compacts. Treat balked when House leaders surreptitiously revealed and tried to advance five-year extensions of the compacts. He agreed to bills extending the compacts through Dec. 31, 2024, and he called senators back twice in July to override the vetoes of Stitt, who claimed his negotiations with the the tribes would be stronger if Dec. 31, 2023, loomed as a deadline.

“Without our action, I do not believe this would have come to fruition,” Treat said. “These agreements with the tribes bring in millions of dollars to the state annually and go toward essential services that benefit all Oklahomans. This is a step in the right direction and something I hope we can build on moving forward while fostering positive relationships with our tribal partners.”

Treat, however, stated publicly that he did not think Stitt’s concern about the “compact jurisdiction” language referencing Indian Country was relevant, despite numerous unanswered legal questions about the extent to which the Five Tribes’ reservations are Indian Country for civil law purposes.

Nonetheless, Anoatubby agreed to Stitt’s requested change to the definition of “compact jurisdiction,” furthering his legacy of striking deals between tribes and the state during his 40 years in office.

Senate Floor Leader Greg McCortney (R-Ada) also released a statement about Stitt and Anoatubby finally striking a deal.

“First and foremost, I want to share my appreciation for Gov. Stitt and his team for their efforts to negotiate and enter the tobacco and vehicle tag compacts with the Chickasaw Nation, one of our state’s largest and most economically diverse tribal nations,” McCortney said. “These agreements show promise that our state-tribal relations are moving in a positive direction and offer hope that we’ll see more tribes signing compacts soon.”

The new agreements come two months after a House interim study highlighting the history of state-tribal compacting and looming questions about criminal and civil jurisdiction in eastern Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma’s economy, services, infrastructure, and most importantly, our people, will benefit as we continue to work with our tribal partners and leaders,” McCortney said.

Neither Stitt’s communications director nor communications leaders for the Chickasaw Nation responded to requests for comment prior to the publication of this article.