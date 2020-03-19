Support Journalism

Over the past week, the rest of 2020 has become a lot less certain. Amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, businesses are pausing their activities, preparing for the worst, and the global economy could shrink by more than $1 trillion.

In the world of journalism, that poses an interesting dilemma. Funding is already an ongoing issue for news publications, but the unexpected and uncertain ramifications of a global crisis demand that we provide an even greater amount of responsible coverage than we already do.

As economic circumstances change, we know that some of our donors may have to scale back their support of the Sustainable Journalism Fund, which operates NonDoc. At the same time, we have had a couple of new donors step up and make contributions.

Donors, sponsors make journalism internships possible

Thanks to the strength of our Writers’ Fund donors and valued sponsors, we are thrilled to announce that our planned 2020 journalism internships will proceed as anticipated. Today, we are releasing the application guidelines for up to two paid journalism internships at NonDoc.com. (You can find information on the flier embedded below.)

These editorial internships are open to college students pursuing careers in or related to journalism. Applicants can be enrolled at any public or private university and are not limited by location or major, though regular attendance at our Oklahoma City office will be required.

The exact terms of these journalism internships can be flexible, but they will run at least four months between mid-May and mid-September. These are reporting positions will specifically assist with coverage of local, state and congressional elections in 2020.

Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume and two samples of journalism work to editorial@nondoc.com by the end of Friday, April 10. Selected applicants will learn skills related to writing, editing, social media distribution of journalism content and will learn to operate WordPress and CoSchedule. Questions can be sent to editorial@nondoc.com.

Launched in 2015, NonDoc.com is an award-winning media and journalism website based in Oklahoma City. At the start of the new year, we became a nonprofit entity to ensure the sustainability of our independent journalism.

Please consider sharing this information with potential applicants.