2020 in photographs
In 2020, Michael Duncan made fewer than half the photos he did in 2019, but the year still provided some important moments for him to capture. (NonDoc)

Photographing the pandemic year of 2020 has certainly had its challenges.

Most notably for me were the cancellations of so many events, particularly art and music festivals (like the Norman Music Festival and the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival), as well as other public gatherings that offer the visuals of our culture that I love to capture in my photographs.

With most of us locked down for several months — and exercising social distancing when out — my photographing of people has been seriously curtailed.

I’m a prolific shooter. Last year, I pressed my camera shutter release 85,000 times. But this year? Only 40,000 clicks.

So although 2020 put a big dent in my photography, this difficult year did not stop it.

Plus, I learned a few things — like how to avoid my viewfinder getting fogged over, an unexpected phenomenon that has something to do with breathing through a mask with a camera pressed up against your face.

And how that odd smell of tear gas stays in your hair until you thoroughly wash it out.

I was careful not to intrude into that six-foot social distancing space. That’s a bit restraining for a photographer, because maintaining distance from the subject tends to result in disconnected pictures.

But despite social distancing, people have seemed more willing to express themselves in 2020.

Maybe we do that under the stress of virtual at-home schooling, job loss or isolation.

No, shyness was not a problem, whether it be the throngs that showed up for presidential candidates on the campaign trail or the thousand that stood under a hot sun on parking lot pavement to protest inequalities.

Or, the man wearing the white supremacist t-shirt standing on a street corner observing the marchers for racial justice who ignored him.

All that makes for good pictures, and the hope of making them drew me out of my lockdown, if only for brief periods.

Yes, I took some risks being there to make the photographs.

But as my learned college photography mentor Ken Rager always said, the key to making a good photograph is “f8 and be there.”

And so I was. At least some of the time.

But always wearing a mask.

2020 in Photographs
Traffic jams near the Oklahoma County Election Board offices along North Lincoln Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 for early voting in the presidential election. (Michael Duncan)
The election of Tommie Johnson III — shown here during NonDoc's Duel at the Douglass debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 — made history as he became the first Black person elected sheriff in Oklahoma County. (Michael Duncan)
A Native American dancer added a pandemic-related face mask to her costume for a performance  during a voter registration drive in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (Michael Duncan)
Stephanie Bice
U.S. House 5th District candidate Stephanie Bice fist bumps a supporter after NonDoc's CD 5 GOP runoff debate between Bice and Terry Neese at the Tower Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Michael Duncan)
Poteau resident Jim Berngen stands along the route of the Poteau March for Justice on Saturday, June 20, 2020. “I’m just here to peacefully observe,” Berngen said. It appeared the marchers made a point of ignoring him. (Michael Duncan)
Protests of racial injustice came to small-town Oklahoma in the summer. Here, Pastor Donald Cherry leads the Poteau March for Justice crowd in a moment of silence outside the LeFlore County Courthouse on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Michael Duncan)
Black Lives Matter Oklahoma President Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson listens to Oklahoma City Councilwoman Nikki Nice at a rally Saturday, June 6, 2020, outside of OKC City Hall in protest of George Floyd's death. (Michael Duncan)
Chaos reigned after dark when police fired tear gas into a crowd of about 100 people protesting racial injustice on Sunday, May 31, 2020. The tear gas came after one person tossed exploding fireworks over the police barrier. (Michael Duncan)
An Oklahoma City police officer talks with Black Lives Matter protesters before sunset along the barricade outside of the downtown OKCPD station Sunday, May 31, 2020. When the sun set, these individuals left and interactions between some protesters and police turned tense. (Michael Duncan)
Arlo Henry Duncan rests on his father Alex's shoulder Sunday, May 10, 2020, three weeks after his birth at a local hospital under stringent conditions for parents and prohibitions against visitors. He was one of more than 3 million babies born this year in the U.S. But, he is my only grandchild to be born during a pandemic. (Michael Duncan)
Cleveland County Health Department nurses obtain samples for testing at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Michael Duncan)
Hospital workers react to the sight and sound of flashing lights and car horns in the Norman Regional Hospital parking lot on Friday, April 3, 2020, as dozens came to show their support for medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients. (Michael Duncan)
A usually busy Campus Corner in Norman sits mostly deserted on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the day the city’s shutdown order that prohibited indoor dining took effect. (Michael Duncan)
Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister bites her lip Monday, March 16, 2020, moments after announcing a statewide shutdown of public schools as an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (Michael Duncan)
Presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to a packed house inside the Will Rogers Theater on the presidential campaign trail in Oklahoma City on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Michael Duncan)
The Terry “Buffalo” Ware 70th birthday party show brought dozens of Okie-connected musicians to pay tribute and hundreds more to watch at the Main Street Event Center in Norman on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. No one knew at the time it would be the last large gathering of musicians in the state for the rest of the year. (Michael Duncan)
The Norman North versus Norman High basketball game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, occurred roughly one month before all professional, college and high school sports came to an abrupt stop because of the pandemic. (Michael Duncan)
Abortion protesters filled the south plaza of the Oklahoma State Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The “abolitionist” group sought passage of a bill to criminalize abortion in Oklahoma. The bill did not receive a hearing. (Michael Duncan)
Sergeant at Arms Bobby Barnett pauses during a moment of prayer in the wings of the Oklahoma House of Representatives chambers during a joint legislative session to hear Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Michael Duncan)
A young boy gives a curious look to the VIPs in a passing limousine during the Oklahoma City Martin Luther King Day Parade on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The car’s passengers were pioneers of the civil rights movement — the students who conducted the 1958 Katz Drug Store sit-in. (Michael Duncan)

