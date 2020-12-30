During a tumultuous year, we at NonDoc were able to split our attention between COVID-19, the Oklahoma Legislature, the 2020 election cycle and other reporting that you did not find anywhere else. Our reporters remained ambitious and followed up with in-depth stories on issues facing this state. We were also able to publish the occasional first-person pieces content that offered interesting perspective on difficult times

Below, please enjoy a chronological listing of some of our most interesting and important stories from 2020. Click on the arrow buttons below to slide between pieces, and click on the headlines to read the articles.