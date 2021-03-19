Support Journalism

In partnership with News 9 and UCentral Media, NonDoc is excited to announce an Edmond mayoral debate scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, on the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma.

The hour-long debate — between candidates Darrell Davis and Nathan Walters — will be streamed live on News9.com and on NonDoc’s and News 9’s Facebook pages. Tres Savage of NonDoc and Storme Jones of News 9 will moderate the debate, with assistance from Meghan Mosley of UCentral Media.

Davis is an Edmond City Council member who works as a contract manager at Tinker Air Force Base and teaches business classes at Southeastern State University. Walters is the owner of MassaRossa Luxury Homes, a custom home building company. Current Mayor Dan O’Neil is not seeking re-election.

Edmond voters will select their new mayor Tuesday, April 6.

Limited in-person seating for the Edmond mayor debate is available by emailing Angela Jones at angela@nondoc.com. Social distancing and temperature checks will be in place, and attendees will be required to wear a mask. The debate will occur in an auditorium inside the UCO Liberal Arts Building, 100 N. University Dr., Edmond.

Those wishing to be reminded of the debate’s livestream can RSVP to this Facebook event. The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma County is also an event partner focused on alerting Edmond voters about the debate.

Edmond voters have a packed April 6 ballot

NonDoc and News 9 partnered to produce four public political debates during the 2020 election cycle, including debates for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District, Oklahoma County Sheriff and Oklahoma County Commissioner District 2. The organizations have hosted more than a dozen debates for local, state and congressional races since 2017.

Edmond voters will also elect two other City Council positions on April 6, as well as an Edmond Public Schools Board seat and State Senate District 22, which covers a portion of west Edmond.

For Edmond City Council Ward 3, Sheryl Janis will face Christin Mugg. For Ward 4, voters will choose between Stacie Peterson and David Miller. Edmond’s municipal code allows all Edmond residents to vote in the general elections of City Council candidates.

For District 1 representative of the Edmond Public Schools Board of Education, voters will choose between incumbent Lee Ann Kuhlman and registered nurse and realtor Margaret Best.

In State Senate District 22, Republican Jake Merrick is facing Democrat Molly Ooten.