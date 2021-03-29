Our goal at NonDoc is to feed you good journalism that educates and helps you be an informed member of our community. You are intelligent, curious and someone who wants to be in the know, so we strive to offer you timely local stories that are fair, thorough and useful. We feed your brain.
Feed your brain with this
As a reminder of the kind of information and resources NonDoc puts at your fingertips, here are a few examples of our work to feed your brain.
Plus, don’t forget that we organized and held a debate between Edmond mayoral candidates last week as part of our broader coverage of 2021’s important local elections.
Resource pages on NonDoc
- Our Oklahoma Public Resource Page offers a round-up of links to help you access public information in Oklahoma: statutes, audits, court records, executive orders and more! There are also useful links for COVID-19 updates and election information, along with more details on how to access open records;
- We also maintain county resource pages for Canadian County, Cleveland County, Comanche County, Oklahoma County and Tulsa County. Local government is important;
- Our Oklahoma Tribal Resources Page is pretty new and still developing, but it features pertinent information about the 39 tribes based in Oklahoma, and it features a tribal Twitter list;
- Lastly, our History of the Oklahoma Legislature Page features a breakdown of what has happened in the State Capitol over the past few years, and it will also be a living document moving forward.
Most read articles this month
- ‘It’s sickening’: Announcer uses racial slur during state basketball tournament
- Stavian Rodriguez shooting: 5 OKCPD officers charged with manslaughter
- Kiowa elder bonds with 10-year-old actress on ‘News of The World’ movie set
- Keanu Reeves in OKC? Excellent!
- State board examining accreditation of Western Heights Schools
- Amid sexual misconduct investigation, Judge Tim Henderson suspended
Some of our favorite stories so far this year
Civics
- Edmond mayoral candidates disagree on masks, avoid positions on developments
- In southeast Oklahoma, the Kiamichi River is a legal and political tinderbox
- Six months in, Oklahoma County’s jail trust is a chaotic mixed bag
- ‘Depth of discernment’: Scott Williams appointed to Pardon and Parole Board
- ‘Deliberate subversion’ of the law: Prater sues Stitt, Pardon and Parole Board
- Session 2021: These bills have made it halfway home
- Asked to leave Oklahoma Capitol, anti-porn bill proponent has bizarre past
- Legislature considering bills on traumatic brain injuries
- Revealing censure, Senate Floor Leader Kim David ‘will learn from this moment’
Education
- An impromptu interview with Epic Charter Schools co-founder Ben Harris
- Oklahoma graduation requirements questioned by former Lone Grove Schools student
- ‘I believe in them all’: Oklahoma Teacher of the Year Jessica Eschbach shows kids their potential
- Student housing plan and a major merger: ‘Big deals’ discussed by OU Board of Regents
- While seeking open records exemption, OU Foundation set to absorb university’s entire fundraising operation
- OU Board of Regents Chairman Gary Pierson talks executive session, legislative session
Health Care
- Oklahoma hospitals receive ‘exorbitant’ gas bills after winter storm
- Oklahoma getting ‘a significant amount’ more in Medicaid money from federal relief bills
- ‘Immense benefits’: Merger to create OU health as integrated academic health center
- Three companies receive Medicaid managed care dental contracts
- COVID-19 recommendations must change with scientific advances