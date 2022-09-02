Support Journalism

Ahead of the November general election, Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt and Democratic State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister have agreed to participate in a gubernatorial debate co-hosted by NonDoc and News 9.

The debate, titled Executive Session, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Will Rogers Theatre, 4322 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City. For this particular debate, NonDoc has partnered with the State Chamber of Oklahoma to host the event, but questions will be written and asked exclusively by professional journalists.

NonDoc’s Tres Savage and News 9’s Storme Jones will moderate the one-hour debate between Stitt and Hofmeister. Opportunities for separate, recorded conversations with Libertarian candidate Natalie Bruno and independent candidate Dr. Ervin Yen have been offered to help voters learn about their priorities, positions and backgrounds.

Event seating is limited and can only be reserved through NonDoc, the State Chamber of Oklahoma and the Stitt and Hofmeister campaigns. The Oct. 19 debate will be live-streamed on News 9’s website and Facebook page, as well as on NonDoc’s Facebook page and the Facebook pages of other partners. The Frontier is also a media partner for this debate, with a focus on fact checking. (Media outlets wishing to host the livestream on their pages should contact NonDoc.)

NonDoc’s broader 2022 public debate series is supported by financial sponsors like the State Chamber of Oklahoma, AARP Oklahoma, McSpadden, Milner & Robinson, the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center and Overman Legal Group.

Stitt was elected governor in 2018, the same year that Hofmeister won reelection as state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican. In fall 2021, Hofmeister changed parties to challenge Stitt, and she won this year’s Democratic primary with 60.73 percent of the vote. Stitt received 69.06 percent support in the Republican primary to defeat three GOP challengers.

Oklahoma’s general election will be held Nov. 8. The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Friday, Oct. 14.