As our current managing editor, Andrea DenHoed, transitions to a part-time features editor position, NonDoc seeks to hire a new full-time managing editor for 2023. Application details can be found below.

In this position, the managing editor at NonDoc edits articles with an emphasis on improving copy, preventing fact and typographical errors, and ensuring that relevant questions have been asked and answered. The managing editor also develops story ideas and reports stories as necessary.

Those interested in this position should have a background in professional journalism and a commitment to nonprofit, independent media in the state of Oklahoma. The position offers flexible work hours, but applicants can expect extended hours for election nights, organizational events and breaking news stories.

The application deadline for this job opening is Friday, Jan. 6, with an anticipated start date of no later than Wednesday, Feb. 1. Interviews may begin as early as late December, so those interested in the position are encouraged to apply early.

Managing editor application information

Based in Oklahoma City, NonDoc Media operates NonDoc.com, a website that produces and distributes quality journalism with context that enables civic discussion.

Qualified applicants for the managing editor position will possess at least two years of experience in professional journalism, and they must exhibit proficient language and computer skills. Knowledge of the Associated Press style guide and grammar rules is required, and familiarity with Word Press is a plus.

This position involves a balance of editing and occasional reporting on civic and cultural matters in the state of Oklahoma. In 2023, key components of NonDoc’s news coverage will include Oklahoma’s legislative session from February through May, local and tribal nation elections, the realm of education in Oklahoma, as well as civic happenings in Oklahoma City and Edmond.

Position: Managing Editor (full time)

Salary: Negotiable based on experience. (Contact Savage@nondoc.com for details)

Benefits: Monthly health insurance stipend; flexibility

Job Duties: The managing editor is responsible for helping direct editorial operations, editing staff and contributor content and creating original content. The managing editor is also involved in social media management, readership engagement, assisting with site maintenance and making presentation decisions. All employees of NonDoc Media are expected to assist with organizational events.

To apply: Send a resume, two writing samples and any other relevant work samples to Editorial@NonDoc.com. Include a cover letter that answers the question: “What do you like about NonDoc’s work, and what most makes you qualified for this job?”

Application Deadline: Friday, Jan. 6, 2022.

Preferred Start Date: Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 (or earlier).