Support Journalism

What’s better on a Friday afternoon than a cold beverage, a snack and a socially important reason to leave work 30 minutes early?

On Friday, Feb. 7, we are offering you the chance for all three at a casual happy hour to celebrate NonDoc’s nonprofit formation of the Sustainable Journalism Foundation.

You’re Invited!

Who: The Sustainable Journalism Foundation, NonDoc’s new nonprofit entity;

The Sustainable Journalism Foundation, NonDoc’s new nonprofit entity; What: A meet and greet happy hour plus a quick SJF board meeting open to the public. Queso anyone?

A meet and greet happy hour plus a quick SJF board meeting open to the public. Queso anyone? When: Friday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Where: 51st Street Speakeasy at 1114 N.W. 51st St., just west of Western Avenue in OKC;

51st Street Speakeasy at 1114 N.W. 51st St., just west of Western Avenue in OKC; Why: We would love for you to meet our staff and board members and learn about our vision and fundraising goals! We also love feedback, donations and ideas.

We would love for you to meet our staff and board members and learn about our vision and fundraising goals! We also love feedback, donations and ideas. Facebook event page: RSVP and/or share

For 2020, we have filed paperwork to transition our model into a nonprofit organization called the Sustainable Journalism Foundation.

Now we want to celebrate, have a brief public board meeting and give you a chance to meet our staff. We’ll have light finger foods and a mic so we can introduce our new folks and fill you in our goals for the future.

The good people at the 51st Street Speakeasy have graciously made their Great Room available for our gathering. It’s been a little while since we gathered with our readers, writers and donors, so we look forward to introducing you to some new faces and telling you our plans for 2020 and beyond.

Every donor matters

Like all nonprofits, we have a fundraising goal for 2020 that we must meet in order to keep bringing you quality local and independent journalism. We are working to grow our team and operations, so any donation you can make truly helps support our efforts, be it $5 or $500. Our vision for this year includes:

coverage of the 2020 Oklahoma legislative session;

a fair and public #Election2020 debate series;

an internship program to provide opportunities for young journalists to be paid while receiving valuable experience;

expanding our workforce with quality employment in Oklahoma for journalists;

our commitment to expanding our local information and resources for you;

a freelance program that will allow us a broader reach into diverse Oklahoma communities.

Thanks to you, our readers and supporters, we’ve been able to keep the dream alive for going on five years. Now our dreams are able to grow and expand in ways we are excited for, but we still need you to walk hand in hand with us through your support, readership, feedback and donations.

Bring yourself and any of your friends to the Speakeasy on Friday, Feb. 7! We can’t wait to see you there!