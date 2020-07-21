Support Journalism

Like many events in 2020, this year’s awards ceremony from Oklahoma’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists was upended by the pandemic. But when results were announced Friday evening, the announcement remained a reminder of the hard work put in by media professionals from around the state.

As always, this year’s Oklahoma SPJ awards were announced for work produced last year — 2019. Our team is humbled and appreciative of the “online category” awards granted for our 2019 work, including:

After two consecutive years of first-place finishes, NonDoc was awarded second place in the “best website” category this year. We are thrilled for Brett Dickerson and his Oklahoma City Free Press, which took home top honors this year. NonDoc also received second place for “online community engagement,” with first place going to Tim Landes and Tulsa People.

Thank you to Oklahoma SPJ and the entire Society of Professional Journalists network for hosting the year’s competition and for supporting our profession across the country.

Visit the Oklahoma SPJ website to view all winners across all categories and watch the video below to hear names read aloud for the sake of posterity.

Newspapers on the brain

Since we’re noting awards, I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the Great Plains Journalism Awards for recognizing me as a finalist for its “newspaper writer of the year” category. And speaking of newspapers, don’t forget to make sure your local paper knows it can now republish NonDoc content in its print editions.