Support Journalism

Remember 2017, when people had parties? We do, and we had one! Four years later on Friday, June 18, 2021, we are having another fundraiser and party in the same location — a redux, if you will.

Food and drinks will be on us in the luxurious backyard of NonDoc fundraising committee members Daniel Miley and Marlie McDonald. The evening’s suggested donation is (at least) $30, which will net you food, beverages, a new NonDoc Newsie-Koozie and three tickets in a raffle to hit members of our team — me (Tres Savage), Angela Jones, Andrea DenHoed and Megan Prather — in the face with a pie. Additional tickets can be purchased for $10 apiece.

A lot has changed since our July 2017 growth party, so we are excited to celebrate how much we have expanded operations and become more sustainable in the last four years, and we look forward to telling you more about our future plans and goals.

But despite all the new developments and new NonDoc faces, a few things will be the same at this year’s party:

The outdoor dance floor

Delicious foodstuffs

Cold drinks

A chance to support independent journalism in Oklahoma.

If you are unable to attend this year’s party in person, don’t worry! Your financial support will be equally valued no matter when you donate.

To help us start our summer 2021 fundraising campaign off on the right foot, donate today online or by mailing a check to 3800 N. Classen Blvd., Suite C-80, Oklahoma City, OK, 73118.

Our fundraising goal this summer is $10,000, and we are working on some organizational sponsorships to achieve it. But your support today — or at the June 18 party! — will help ensure we get there.

So RSVP to our Facebook event page now or just email angela@nondoc.com for the address and mark your personal calendar. The party will start with a 6 p.m. cocktail hour for those who need to drop by briefly after work. Food will be available starting at 7 p.m., with the evening’s pie-in-face raffle drawings in the 8 p.m. hour.

Lastly, please consider sharing this post and our Facebook event page with five friends who either support NonDoc or want to learn more about independent journalism in their community. We are always open to making new connections, and we want this June 18 party to be an opportunity for readers to meet the people behind our work.