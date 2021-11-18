Support Journalism

As a nonprofit journalism publication, fundraising fuels NonDoc Media’s ability to cover Oklahoma’s civic sphere and report news stories that you may not find other places.

In an effort to increase our fundraising totals and continue building a firm financial foundation for our journalistic work, NonDoc Media is looking to hire a full-time development director to grow our sponsorships, individual donor base and grant revenues. This person will work with our board of directors and our senior employees help develop fundraising strategies and opportunities.

Below, please find the full job posting, as well as a PDF that can be downloaded and shared with potential applicants. NonDoc Media is based in Oklahoma City.

NonDoc development director application

NonDoc’s development director will help take Oklahoma’s “Best Website” for news and commentary to the next level in terms of funding and sustained growth. The position’s focus will be on fundraising from donors, sponsors and grant-making organizations.

Strong writing and accounting skills are required, as is the ability to work well with a variety of people and build and sustain relationships with donors. A working knowledge of QuickBooks, PayCom, Microsoft Excel, Donor Perfect and other related software is preferred. Interest in journalism and civic issues is a plus, and applicants should have (or should quickly develop) a familiarity with NonDoc’s work.

The primary goal of the development director will be to raise funds to ensure the implementation and sustainability of NonDoc’s strategic plan for future years.

Position: Development Director

Salary: Based on experience. Email info@nondoc.com for a salary range.

Benefits: Monthly health insurance stipend; travel reimbursement; flexibility.

Job duties: Fundraising, donor relations, grant writing, accounting, community outreach, event planning and other necessary administrative tasks.

To apply: Submit the following to info@nondoc.com: a resume, a cover letter and one sample of written or creative work you have previously produced in a professional capacity.

Application deadline: 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Preferred start date: Prior to or by Feb. 1, 2022.