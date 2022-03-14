Support Journalism

Mark your calendars for March 24 and come enjoy a Thirsty Thursday with NonDoc! Each spring, we like to hold a happy hour to recognize existing donors and make new friends.

This year, we are inviting people to drop by Ludivine — 320 N.W. 10th St. — from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. A portion of proceeds from the happy hour will go to NonDoc to help us continue providing independent, local journalism. While no one will be hitting our staff with pies this go-’round, there will be cold drinks, good food, and NonDoc Newsie-Koozies.

Our team has had quite the year already. We hired a development director last month and are in the process of adding a new reporting position to cover civics in the city of Edmond. We hosted the OKC mayoral debate and plan to continue our 2022 political debate series this summer. And as always, we are covering a variety of civic stories from the Oklahoma State Capitol to small towns.

We hope you have been informed through these stories, and we are proud that our work is always free for anyone to read. We couldn’t do it without the support of our donors. As a thank you, anyone who has donated to us so far in 2022 will get their first beer or glass of wine for free at the Thirsty Thursday event. If you want to become a monthly donor ahead of the event, check out our Writers’ Fund page. We will be holding a vote during the Happy Hour to see which famous journalist we should name our new $100-per-month donor tier after.

Check out our Facebook event page and share this article with a friend or five! We love meeting our readers, so come out to Thirsty Thursday on March 24, get some sustenance and help us keep sustaining journalism.

