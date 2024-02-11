Support Journalism

In what has been a foggy process getting to the bottom of what happened between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen, we now have some additional insight into the recipe for disaster.

Much like a Texas-style brisket, it took some time to prepare the Swadley’s indictments dished up Thursday by Oklahoma’s multi-county grand jury, which is led by Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office. After a slow, nearly two-year process that began with an investigation by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, we now have a good look at how exactly the operators of the Foggy Bottom Kitchen restaurants at state parks were allegedly defrauding the taxpayers for kitchen equipment and other expenses.

Let us not forget the cheese-melter fiasco, which shook the very foundation of our state, much like the recent earthquakes we’ve had. Of course, there was also the Winchester burger drama. All of this has been fairly delicious to think about, hasn’t it?

A jury trial to resolve these issues seems like a logical conclusion to this saga, with both Swadley’s ownership and the state feeling they’re in the right.

Get your spicy sauce ready, there could be some burnt ends on the menu.

Past Sundaze comics

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Pass the pizza rolls? Special session a lame pre-party

Will Edmond NIMBYs unite against the earthquakes?

Just the sip: ABLE Commission mixes a bitter beverage

Hello, 2024: Cheers to another year of art imitating life

Ooops, Santa left his tax exempt certificate at home

Despite OKC restaurants closing, keep a positive palate

Personal fowl: Switzer blitzes Stitt on rooster rumbles

Sen. Markwayne Mullin takes his fight and bite national

Stitt antes up for February fight on sports betting

Bad luck Halloween: The rainy trick spoiling your treats

New OKC Thunder arena election may not be a layup

The water meter spins at the Edmond aquatic center

Ryan Walters explores new math with budget request

Endless consumption: Pac-Man popular in Oklahoma

Cheers to 8 years of (sometimes political) cartoons

What to do when there’s no room at the Edmond inn?

Behold, OU students: Lindsey Street tailgating returns

PAC 12 implosion continues conference realignment

The Earth must be quite a pothole for UFOs

American Heartland Theme Park raises some eyebrows

Sick of Stitt hammering the machine, Drummond seeks a spin

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote